Ehlinger completed 15 of 29 passes for 103 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Patriots. He added five rushes for 39 yards.

After a promising first NFL start, Ehlinger looked overwhelmed in Sunday's blowout loss to the Patriots. In addition to averaging only 3.6 yards per attempt, Ehlinger was also sacked nine times. If there is one positive to take from the effort, he was more effective on the ground and showed the potential to be a dual-threat quarterback -- which also aligns with his college profile. Ehlinger should also benefit from a softer matchup against the Raiders in Week 10.