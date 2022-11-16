Colts interim head coach Jeff Saturday confirmed Wednesday that Ehlinger will remain in a backup role for Sunday's game against the Eagles with Matt Ryan set to make a second straight start, Zak Keefer of The Athletic reports.

Shortly after being appointed as the Colts' new coach last week following the firing of Frank Reich, Saturday indicated that Ehlinger would pick up a third consecutive start. However, once Sunday's matchup with the Raiders arrived, it was Ryan who took the reins of the offense. Ryan completed 21 of 28 attempts for 222 yards and a touchdown while adding 38 yards and another score on the ground as the Colts claimed a 25-20 victory, putting an end to a three-game losing streak. Though the mobile Ehlinger, a 2021 sixth-round pick, has more theoretical upside than the 37-year-old Ryan at this stage of his career, the 4-5-1 Colts aren't yet ready to wave the white flag on the season and will stick with the veteran, who likely gives the team a better chance at remaining competitive.