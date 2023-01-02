Interim head coach Jeff Saturday said Monday that Ehlinger will start Sunday's regular season finale against the Texans, George Bremer of The Anderson Herald Bulletin reports.

With Matt Ryan benched and Nick Foles (ribs) ruled out, Ehlinger will draw his third start of the season. The 2021 sixth-round pick completed 32 of 52 passes for 304 yards and one interception across back-to-back starts in Weeks 8 and 9. After being a healthy inactive in Week 17, Ryan is expected to operate as the backup to Ehlinger during the Colts' final game of the 2022 campaign.