Ebukam is expected to miss multiple weeks after sustaining an MCL injury in Sunday's 38-24 win over the Chargers, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

The veteran edge rusher is seeking a second opinion regarding his MCL injury, but he's currently expected to be sidelined over the next couple of weeks. Ebukam has played 208 defensive snaps over the Colts' first seven games this season, recording 24 total tackles, including 2.0 sacks. In his stead, Tyquan Lewis (groin) and rookie JT Tuimoloau are expected to serve as Indianapolis' reserve defensive ends.