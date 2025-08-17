Colts' Samson Ebukam: Did not play Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ebukam (back) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss to Green Bay.
Ebukam entered training camp fully recovered from a torn Achilles that he suffered in July of 2024, but he's dealing with a back issue jeopardizes his status for the start of the regular season. Ebukam's absence would open the door for Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau and Durell Nchami to see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye (groin).
More News
-
Colts' Samson Ebukam: Working through back injury•
-
Colts' Samson Ebukam: Returns in limited capacity•
-
Colts' Samson Ebukam: Expects to be ready for training camp•
-
Colts' Samson Ebukam: On IR with possibility to return•
-
Colts' Samson Ebukam: Tears Achilles•
-
Colts' Samson Ebukam: Quiet to end good season•