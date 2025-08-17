Ebukam (back) did not play in Saturday's preseason loss to Green Bay.

Ebukam entered training camp fully recovered from a torn Achilles that he suffered in July of 2024, but he's dealing with a back issue jeopardizes his status for the start of the regular season. Ebukam's absence would open the door for Tyquan Lewis, JT Tuimoloau and Durell Nchami to see more rotational snaps at defensive end behind Laiatu Latu and Kwity Paye (groin).