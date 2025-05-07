Ebukam (Achilles) believes he will be cleared for full participation by the start of training camp, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Ebukam missed the 2024 season after suffering a torn Achilles' tendon during a July 28 practice. The Colts must believe he'll be able to return as he has a $10.49 million cap hit for 2025 and the team could have saved $6.49 million with his release. Ebukam had 9.5 sacks in 2023, but he'll have a daunting task returning to form coming back from an injury that could limit his explosiveness.