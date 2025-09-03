Ebukam (back) did not appear on the Colts' injury report Wednesday.

Ebukam was nursing a back issue during the preseason, but he has now moved past the injury, setting him up to play in Sunday's regular-season opener against Miami. The 30-year-old played in all 17 regular-season games with Indianapolis in 2024, recording a career-high 57 total tackles (39 solo), including 9.5 sacks, while also adding three forced fumbles and a pass defensed.