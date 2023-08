Ebukam (hamstring) returned to practice Monday, George Bremer of the Tribune-Star reports.

Ebukam suffered the injury early in camp, but he was able to make a fairly quick recovery and get back on the field. "Man, I'm blessed," Ebukam said. "I'm just happy to be back out here with the guys just running around a little bit." He should serve a rotational role on the Colts' defensive line this season, his first in Indianapolis, after spending the last two seasons with the 49ers.