Ebukam recorded three tackles (one solo) in Saturday's 23-19 loss versus the Texans.

Over 17 games this year, Ebukam recorded 57 tackles (39 solo) including 9.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Although he couldn't quite reach the double-digit threshold, his sack total in 2023 was a career-high. He currently figures to start on the edge again for the Colts come Week 1 of the 2024 season.