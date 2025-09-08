default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Ebukam had a sack and three QB hits in Sunday's win over Miami.

It was strong debut after recording a career-high 9.5 sacks last season. Ebukam played on 18 of the defense's 47 snaps. He looked at full speed despite nursing a back issue during the preseason. He'll get significant snaps as part of the rotation at defensive end.

More News