Colts' Samson Ebukam: Records sack in season opener
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ebukam had a sack and three QB hits in Sunday's win over Miami.
It was strong debut after recording a career-high 9.5 sacks last season. Ebukam played on 18 of the defense's 47 snaps. He looked at full speed despite nursing a back issue during the preseason. He'll get significant snaps as part of the rotation at defensive end.
