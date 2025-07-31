Ebukam (Achilles) was a limited participant in Wednesday's training camp practice, Paul Bretl of USA Today reports.

Ebukam missed the entire 2024 season after tearing his Achilles during training camp. He's progressed enough in his recovery to be back on the practice field, though the Colts will limit his snap count as he eases his way back. Ebukam may be held out of preseason games, but the 30-year-old defensive end appears to be on track to play in the Colts' regular-season opener against the Dolphins on Sept. 7.