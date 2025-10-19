Ebukam has been ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Chargers due to a knee injury.

Ebukam sustained a knee injury during a collision with teammate DeForest Buckner. Ebukam had his knee evaluated by medical staff, who determined that the injury is severe enough for the 2017 fourth-rounder to be sidelined for the rest of Sunday's game. With Ebukam and Tyquan Lewis (groin) both done for the day, the Colts will turn to JT Tuimoloau, Adetomiwa Adebawore and Neville Gallimore to pick up more rotational snaps on the defensive line.