Ebukam recorded six tackles (five solo), including two sacks, while also forcing a fumble in Sunday's 31-28 overtime win over the Titans.

Ebukam registered a season-high six takedowns while getting to Will Levis twice for a pair of sacks in the victory. Since the team's Week 11 bye week, the defensive end has compiled 10 tackles, including four sacks, while forcing two fumbles over the last two games.