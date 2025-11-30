Colts' Sauce Gardner: Achilles appears intact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner is believed to have suffered a calf strain during Sunday's contest against the Texans, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.
Gardner's Achilles appears to be intact, a fortunate report after the cornerback needed assistance returning to the locker room. Mekhi Blackmon will likely finish Sunday's game as the primary outside cornerback with Gardner being ruled out, but the starting corner may not be absent as long as initially feared.