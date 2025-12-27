default-cbs-image
The Colts announced Saturday that Gardner (calf) has had his injury designation removed for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Gardner will retake the field versus Jacksonville on Sunday after having missed Indianapolis' prior three games due to a calf issue. His return will provide a notable boost for the Colts' secondary as the team looks to contain opposing QB Trevor Lawrence, who has thrown 12 touchdowns without a single INT across his last four appearances.

