The Colts announced Thursday that Gardner has cleared the concussion protocol, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Gardner appears all set to make his team debut Sunday versus Atlanta, though it remains to be seen how much of a role he'll have while still in the process of picking up a new defensive scheme. The Colts acquired Gardner in a trade with the Jets on Tuesday, in exchange for a pair of future first-round draft picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell.