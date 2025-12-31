Gardner (calf) is estimated as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice report.

Gardner has been dealing with a calf issue for all of December. He was able to return from a three-game absence this past Sunday against Jacksonville, but the talented cornerback aggravated the injury. Given the lingering nature of the issue and the fact the Colts are out of playoff contention, it wouldn't be surprising if Gardner were to sit out Week 18 against Houston on Sunday, though he'll have two more days to return to the practice field this week.