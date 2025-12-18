Gardner (calf) did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Gardner has been unable to take the field since sustaining a calf injury early in the Week 13 matchup with the Texans. The outside cornerback starts Week 16 with another DNP, not a good sign for the former All-Pro's chances to suit up for Monday's primetime game against the 49ers. Gardner will have two more chances to improve his practice participation and prove he is ready to go for Monday's game.