Gardner (calf) was listed as a DNP for Monday's walkthrough practice.

Gardner suffered a left calf injury during the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday. Per James Boyd of The Athletic, head coach Shane Steichen said Monday that Gardner's injury puts the fifth-year cornerback in jeopardy of missing Thursday's game against the Texans. If Gardner joins Charvarius Ward (knee) on the sidelines, then Jonathan Edwards, Kapena Gushiken and Kenneth Harris would be the top candidates to start at outside corner for Thursday's AFC South tilt.