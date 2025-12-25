Gardner (calf) is listed as a limited participant on Thursday's estimated practice report.

Gardner has missed three consecutive games due to a calf injury and couldn't practice Wednesday. Although Indianapolis didn't host an actual practice session Thursday, it appears that Gardner has now taking a tangible step forward in his recovery. If he's able to log at least another limited practice session Friday, it's possible the standout cornerback could return to the Colts' starting lineup in time for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.