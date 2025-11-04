The Colts acquired Gardner (concussion) from the Jets on Tuesday in exchange for receiver Adonai Mitchell and 2026 and 2027 first-round draft picks, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 1-7 Jets were one of the teams expected to be active around the trade deadline in the midst of a non-contending season, but dealing away the two-time All-Pro cornerback -- who is under contract through 2030 -- wasn't believed to be on the table. The addition of Gardner gives a massive facelift to a secondary that been one of the few weak spots for a surprise 7-2 Colts squad that now looks to be a formidable contender in the AFC. Gardner had missed the Jets' Week 8 win over the Bengals due to a concussion before the team went on bye Week 9, but he could clear the five-step protocol in the coming days to make his Colts debut this Sunday versus Atlanta.