Gardner (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans.

Gardner appeared to injure his calf on the Colts' second defensive play of the game, and the fourth-year cornerback was unable to walk off the field and into the locker room without assistance, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. With Johnathan Edwards (coach's decision) a healthy scratch, Mekhi Blackmon will move into the second outside corner spot opposite Charvarius Ward.