Colts' Sauce Gardner: Leaves Sunday's game early
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner (calf) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Texans.
Gardner appeared to injure his calf on the Colts' second defensive play of the game, and the fourth-year cornerback was unable to walk off the field and into the locker room without assistance, per Stephen Holder of ESPN.com. With Johnathan Edwards (coach's decision) a healthy scratch, Mekhi Blackmon will move into the second outside corner spot opposite Charvarius Ward.