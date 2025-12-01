The Colts are not considering placing Gardner (calf) on injured reserve at the moment, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters Monday that Gardner's "Achilles is good," but the 25-year-old will still miss an undetermined amount of time due to a calf injury. Even so, Indianapolis is not expected to place the All-Pro corner on IR, which is an encouraging sign for his recovery timeline. Since being dealt to the Colts at the trade deadline, Gardner has appeared in three games and tallied 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. While he's sidelined, expect Mekhi Blackmon to start opposite Charvarious Ward in Indianapolis' secondary.