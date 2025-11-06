Gardner (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice.

Prior to his trade to the Colts, Gardner was diagnosed with a concussion during the Jets' Week 7 loss to the Panthers, which caused him to be sidelined for Week 8. His ability to practice in full Wednesday is a sign that he is progressing through the league's five-step concussion protocol, but he'll need to be cleared by an independent neurologist in order to make his Colts debut against the Falcons on Sunday.