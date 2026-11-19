According to Jane Slater of NFL Network, Gardner (calf) is not in line to play Thursday night against the Texans.

Gardner is officially listed as questionable for the contest after being listed as a 'DNP' Monday through Wednesday. His reported looming absence represents a hit to the Colts' Week 11 secondary that will be contending with the WR trio of Nico Collins, Xavier Hutchinson Tank Dell and Tank Dell on Thursday. Official confirmation of the cornerback's availability will, in any case, arrive once Indy's inactives are posted ahead of the team's 8:15 pm ET kickoff.