Gardner (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Jaguars, Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

The Cincinnati product sustained a non-contact calf injury in the Week 13 loss to the Texans, so it's no surprise that he'll be sidelined Sunday. Gardner has appeared in three games since being traded from the Jets to the Colts in early November, recording 13 total tackles and two passes defensed. While he's out in Week 14, expect Mekhi Blackmon to start as one of Indianapolis' boundary corners.