Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Gardner (concussion) will practice Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Before being traded from the Jets to the Colts on Tuesday, Gardner sustained a concussion in New York's Week 8 win over the Bengals. Steichen added that Gardner will make his Colts debut in the Week 10 matchup against the Falcons in Berlin only if he clears the NFL's five-step concussion protocol by game time.