Colts' Sauce Gardner: Practicing Wednesday
Head coach Shane Steichen told reporters that Gardner (concussion) will practice Wednesday, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.
Before being traded from the Jets to the Colts on Tuesday, Gardner sustained a concussion in New York's Week 8 win over the Bengals. Steichen added that Gardner will make his Colts debut in the Week 10 matchup against the Falcons in Berlin only if he clears the NFL's five-step concussion protocol by game time.