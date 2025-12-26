Gardner (calf) is question to play ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, James Boyd of The Athletic reports..

Gardner was able to upgrade to full participation in Friday's practice, and coach Shane Steichen said that he expects the cornerback to play Sunday, per Boyd. The 25-year-old has missed three consecutive games, with Jaylon Johnson being the primary outside cornerback opposite Mekhi Blackmon in his stead. Gardner's return will likely cause Johnson to see a diminished role in the Colts' defense.