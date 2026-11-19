Gardner (calf) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Texans.

Gardner was held out of all three practice sessions during Week 11 prep while recovering from a calf injury that he sustained against the Dolphins on Sunday. He hasn't been ruled out for Thursday's AFC South game despite the lack of practice reps, but if he joins Charvarius Ward (knee) on the inactive list, then the Colts would turn to a combination of Johnathan Edwards, Kapena Gushiken and Kenneth Harris to serve as the starting outside cornerbacks.