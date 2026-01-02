Colts' Sauce Gardner: Remaining sidelined Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Gardner (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Texans, Amanda Foster of the Colts' official site reports.
The Cincinnati product aggravated his calf injury in the Week 17 loss to the Jaguars and didn't practice Wednesday or Thursday, so it's no surprise he'll be sidelined Sunday. Gardner appeared in 11 games with the Jets and Colts in 2025, recording 36 total tackles and nine passes defensed. Mekhi Blackmon and Johnathan Edwards will likely operate as Indianapolis' top boundary corners while Gardner is out Week 18.
