Gardner is scheduled to undergo an MRI on his calf Monday and is expected to miss some time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Gardner was feared to have suffered an Achilles tear after going down on a non-contact play early in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Texans, preliminary tests have left him and the Colts confident that he avoided a worst-case scenario and instead sustained a calf strain. The MRI will confirm the extent of Gardner's injury, but at the very least, the star cornerback seems highly likely to miss the Colts' Week 14 game against the Jaguars. Through his first three games with Indianapolis since being acquired from the Jets at the trade deadline, Gardner has compiled 13 tackles (11 solo) and two passes defensed.