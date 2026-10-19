Gardner was diagnosed with a mild left calf strain following an MRI on Monday and is considered week-to-week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Gardner was unable to return to Sunday's 26-20 loss to Tennessee after going down with the calf injury in the third quarter. While the Colts are confident that the calf strain won't result in an extended absence, the two-time Pro Bowl cornerback appears likely be sidelined for the team's Week 7 game versus the Vikings. Gardner has gotten off to a lackluster start to his first full season in Indianapolis, logging 17 tackles, four pass breakups and no interceptions through the team's first six games.