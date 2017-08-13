Tolzien completed two of five pass attempts for 24 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to Detroit.

Tolzien, who is in line to be the Colts' starter if Andre Luck's shoulder keeps him out for much longer, helmed just three drives in the preseason opener, including two three-and-outs. It wasn't the kind of outing that inspires much confidence and Tolzien's previous record doesn't look much better. The long-time backup has a career touchdown:interception ration of just two:seven during spot duty in Green Bay and Indianapolis.