Colts' Scott Tolzien: Completes two passes in preseason debut
Tolzien completed two of five pass attempts for 24 yards in Sunday's preseason loss to Detroit.
Tolzien, who is in line to be the Colts' starter if Andre Luck's shoulder keeps him out for much longer, helmed just three drives in the preseason opener, including two three-and-outs. It wasn't the kind of outing that inspires much confidence and Tolzien's previous record doesn't look much better. The long-time backup has a career touchdown:interception ration of just two:seven during spot duty in Green Bay and Indianapolis.
More News
-
Colts' Scott Tolzien: Will start Thurday's preseason game•
-
Colts' Scott Tolzien: Filling in for injured Luck•
-
Colts' Scott Tolzien: Serviceable in Thanksgiving Night loss•
-
Colts' Scott Tolzien: Expected to start Thursday•
-
Colts' Scott Tolzien: Could start Thursday against Pittsburgh•
-
Colts' Scott Tolzien: Strong second preseason game•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft sleeper...
-
Podcast: Zeke, Watkins reactions
Get our instant reactions to the latest on Ezekiel Elliott and Sammy Watkins on this episode...
-
Watkins can open up Rams offense
The Rams have a slew of young receivers, a pair of young tight ends and a second-year quarterback....
-
Sammy Watkins becoming a bust
A mid-summer blockbuster trade sends Sammy Watkins' Fantasy value south -- but it doesn't necessarily...
-
Trades jolt Bills Fantasy values
The Bills dealt Sammy Watkins to Los Angeles and then traded for Jordan Matthews to replace...