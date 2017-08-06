Tolzien has been working with the first team offense while Andrew Luck (shoulder) is on the Physically Unable to Peform list, Mike Chappell of Fox 59 reports.

The Colts are hopeful Luck will be activated off the PUP list in time for the regular season, but there's no way they can know that at this time. If Luck needs to open the season on the PUP list, he'll miss at least the first six games, requiring Tolzien to be the starter. The seldom-used Tolzien has played nine games (three starts) during his four-year NFL career, including one start with the Colts in 2016.