Colts' Scott Tolzien: Improves in third preseason game
Tolzien was 7-of-10 passing for 123 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in Saturday's preseason game against Pittsburgh. He led the Colts to a touchdown and field goal in his three series.
Despite the interception, Tolzien improved in his third preseason game as the offense finally showed some signs of life. It was probably a strong enough performance to keep him as the No. 2 quarterback and start Week 1 if Andrew Luck remains out despite the continued strong play from No. 3 quarterback Stephen Morris.
