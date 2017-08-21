Head coach Chuck Pagano said Tolzien is still the No. 2 quarterback despite a second lackluter effort in Saturday's preseason game, ESPN reports. "It takes 11 guys hitting on all cylinders offensively, defensively and special teams. So Scotty did not play bad," Pagano said.

Shortly after Saturday's game, Pagano said he would evaluate Indy's quarterback depth chart, but he backed away from those comments Monday. Tolzien is just 12-of-19 for 94 yards passing and hasn't led the team on a touchdown drive in two preseason games. With no reports of Andrew Luck being close to being removed from the PUP list, it increasingly looks like the Colts will start the No. 2 QB in the team's first regular season game. Another poor outing from Tolzien in the team's third preseason game and the Colts could look at Stephen Morris as the No. 2 QB.