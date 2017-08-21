Colts coach Chuck Pagano said Tolzien is still the team's No. 2 quarterback despite a second lackluster performance in Saturday's preseason loss to the Cowboys, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Shortly after Saturday's game, Pagano said he would evaluate the Colts' quarterback depth chart, but he backed away from those comments Monday. Tolzien has completed only 12 of 19 passes for 94 yards in two exhibitions and hasn't led the team on a touchdown drive. With no reports of Andrew Luck being close to being removed from the Physically Unable to Perform list, it looks increasingly likely that the Colts will start Tolzien in the team's first regular season game. However, with another poor outing from Tolzien in the team's third preseason game, Pagano could look to see if Stephen Morris can provide an upgrade while directing the first-team offense.