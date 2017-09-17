The Colts officially named Jacoby Brissett as their starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, leaving Tolzien to serve in the backup role, Mike Wells of ESPN.com reports.

Though Brissett has been with the Colts for less than a month after being acquired from the Patriots prior to final roster cuts, Tolzien performed poorly enough as starter in the team's embarrassing loss to the Rams in Week 1 for coach Chuck Pagano to go in a different direction. If Andrew Luck's shoulder injury keeps him sidelined for the foreseeable future and Brissett fails to ignite the offense or succumbs to an injury, it's possible that Tolzien gets another look as the team's signal caller, but he's unlikely to yield promising results in that scenario. For his career, the 30-year-old Tolzien owns a mediocre 61.6 quarterback rating and a 2:9 TD:INT ratio.