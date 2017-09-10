Tolzien completed nine of 18 passes for 128 yards and two interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Rams. He also gained two yards on two carries.

Tolzien got off to an inauspicious start to his tenure as the Colts' starter, throwing a pick-six on his very first pass attempt. He struggled to generate anything downfield, as he averaged just 7.1 yards per attempt and saw a second interception returned for a score midway through the third quarter. Jacoby Brissett was brought in for the fourth quarter, and although he attempted just three throws, he seemed to be more efficient at running the offense than Tolzien. It remains to be seen who will start next week's game against the Cardinals, but given Sunday's results, it would not be a surprise if Brissett got the nod.