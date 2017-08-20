Colts' Scott Tolzien: Unimpressive in half of action Saturday
Colts head coach Chuck Pagano said he will review his quarterback depth chart after Tolzine had a second lackluster preseason start, the Indianapolis Star reports. He was just 10-of-14 for 70 yards and led the Colts to only three points on four drives in Saturday's loss to Dallas.
Indy's first-team offense has struggled the first two games with Tolzien under center. Tolzien completed 71 percent of his passes Saturday, but averaged just 5.0 yards per attempt. Stephen Morris may get more of a look with the starting offense in the next preseason game as a result. Indy's offense looks in trouble with whoever is at quarterback if Andrew Luck remains out, and it looks like no sure thing that Tolzien may start Week 1 if Luck remains sidelined.
