Tolzien will start Thursday's preseason game against Detroit, Kevin Bowen of the Colts' official site reports.

Tolzien has been working with the first team offense while Andrew Luck (shoulder) is on the Physically Unable to Peform list. Tolzien will likely start every preseason game even if Luck is activated from the PUP list soon. However, it's not clear how much Tolzien will play in case he's needed for the regular season.