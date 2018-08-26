Jones had one reception on two targets for 53 yards in Saturday's preseason win over San Francisco. "I really like his physical style of play," head coach Frank Reich told the Indianapolis Star. "He's very much in the mix."

Jones, an undrafted free agent out of Valdosta State who last appeared in the NFL for the Saints in 2015, is in the mix for a final reserve receiver spot.

