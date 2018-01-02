Colts' Seantavius Jones: Latches on with Indianapolis
Jones signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Tuesday.
Jones had been out of football since being waived by the Chiefs on Sept. 2. Since going undrafted out of Valdosta State in 2014, Jones has appeared in three NFL games, all of which came with the Saints in 2015.
More News
-
Seantavius Jones: Cut by Chiefs•
-
Chiefs' Seantavius Jones: Hauls in touchdown pass Saturday•
-
Chiefs' Seantavius Jones: Makes presence known at Saturday practice•
-
Chiefs' Seantavius Jones: Stands out at OTAs•
-
Seantavius Jones: Signed to Chiefs practice squad•
-
Healthy scratches dominate Saints inactive list•
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...