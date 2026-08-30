The Bills traded Van Pran-Granger and a 2027 seventh-round pick to the Colts on Sunday in exchange for a 2027 sixth-round pick, Tom Pelissero of Netflix reports.

Van Pran-Granger's spot as the Bills' backup center was set to be usurped by Lloyd Cushenberry. The Bills now get late-round draft capital for a cut candidate while the Colts obtain a reserve offensive lineman who is cap-controlled through 2027. The Georgia product will likely function as the primary backup to Tanor Bortolini throughout the 2026 season.