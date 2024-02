Olubi notched 26 tackles (20 solo), one pass defensed, one interception and one fumble recovery across 15 regular-season games with the Colts in 2023.

Olubi missed two games due to a hip injury in 2023, and when healthy handled mostly a special-teams role for Indianapolis. He did start one game, Week 9 versus Carolina, and finished with six tackles (four solo), one pass breakup and one INT. Olubi is set to become an exclusive-rights free agent this offseason.