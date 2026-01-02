Colts head coach Shane Steichen said Friday that Henigan will act as the top backup to starting quarterback Riley Leonard during Sunday's season finale against the Texans, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.

Henigan inked with Indianapolis' practice squad Monday, and he'll now get a chance to make his NFL debut in the Colts' season finale. Steichen says it hasn't yet been determined whether veteran Philip Rivers will be active as the team's No. 3 quarterback Sunday. An undrafted rookie, Henigan threw for 3,502 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in his final season at Memphis in 2024.