McGowan rushed six times for 45 yards and a touchdown and brought in his only target for minus-3 yards in the Colts' 27-23 loss to the Cowboys on Sunday.

McGowan recorded his first NFL touchdown on a two-yard run in the first quarter, perhaps a harbinger of a larger role as early as next Sunday's Week 10 matchup against the Dolphins. McGowan came just a rush yard short of equaling his career best tally in that category, and if Jonathan Taylor is indeed moved off the roster by Tuesday's trade deadline, the former would be in line to serve as the lead back moving forward.