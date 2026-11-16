McGowan rushed 12 times for 77 yards and a touchdown and returned two kickoffs for 61 yards in the Colts' 24-22 win over the Dolphins on Sunday.

The rookie had shown well in recent weeks while trade speculation swirled around Jonathan Taylor, and even though the latter ultimately stayed put at the deadline, McGowan still compiled a new career high in rush attempts and rushing yards. The Kentucky product also followed up his first career rushing touchdown in Week 9 against the Cowboys with a four-yard scoring run early in the second quarter Sunday, and McGowan was also productive in his returner role. While Taylor should remain the de facto top backfield option for the Colts, McGowan should remain in an elevated role for what remains of Indianapolis' non-contending season.