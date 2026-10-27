McGowan turned 11 carries into 46 yards, caught his only target for two yards and added 140 yards as a kick returner during Sunday's 16-10 loss to the Vikings.

McGowan played a season-high 31 percent of the team's offensive snaps, and as a result, he was able to set new highs in both carries and rushing yards. With Jonathan Taylor potentially set to be traded in the coming weeks, the rookie would stand to operate as the team's lead back following Taylor's departure. On the season, McGowan has rushed 34 times for 134 yards and reeled in four of five targets for 12 yards while compiling 566 kickoff-return yards over seven contests so far.