McGowan turned six carries into 31 yards and caught one of two targets for seven yards during Sunday's 30-13 win over the Commanders in London. He also returned four kickoffs for 102 yards.

McGowan actually saw most of his offensive output in the second quarter with four carries for 18 yards and his seven-yard catch. Most of his on-field production figures to come on special teams as a returner, but the rookie seventh-rounder would be thrust into RB1 duties if Jonathan Taylor were to miss time. The Colts will hit the road for Week 5 against the Steelers this Sunday.